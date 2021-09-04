Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

