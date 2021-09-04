Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

BUD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 1,271,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

