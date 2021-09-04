Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.