Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 597 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,954,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

