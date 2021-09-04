STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $138.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $555.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 471,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

