Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Up 12.4% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86.32 million and approximately $32.12 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

