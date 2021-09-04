Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.