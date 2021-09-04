Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $74,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 15,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 45,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

