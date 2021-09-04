State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura Sells 1,500 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

