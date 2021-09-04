Status Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.43 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $373.08 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

