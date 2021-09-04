Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

