Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.03. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,727. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

