Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

STLC stock opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$50.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

