Stellar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $845.60 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Stellar has a market cap of $8.91 billion and approximately $845.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00091757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.61 or 0.07836100 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,840 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,957,070 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

