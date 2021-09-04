Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

