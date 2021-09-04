Stenprop (LON:STP) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.00

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.36), with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £522.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.97.

Get Stenprop alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Stenprop’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

Stenprop Company Profile (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.