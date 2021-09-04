Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

STVN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 516,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,460. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

