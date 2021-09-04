Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.48. 34,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,150,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 196.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

