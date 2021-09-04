Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,547 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.