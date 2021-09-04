Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $26.21. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $931.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,991,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.