StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,825 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.