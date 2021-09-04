StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,309 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

