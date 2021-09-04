StoneX Group Inc. Invests $251,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $22.35 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.