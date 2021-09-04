StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

