StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

