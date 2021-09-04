StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

