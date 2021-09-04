StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTS opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.35 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

