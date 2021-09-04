StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.57 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

