StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.57 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.