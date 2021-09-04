StoneX Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $209.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

