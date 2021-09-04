Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,312.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.