SuperLauncher Price Tops $1.49 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $331,618.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00065735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00168966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.22 or 0.08093765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.97 or 0.99510050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.14 or 0.00823531 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

