SureRemit Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $5,861.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

