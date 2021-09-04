Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

