SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $219.41 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.18 or 0.00026349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00799003 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,938,606 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

