Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.00.

SZKMY stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.95. 2,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

