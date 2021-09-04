SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Up to $564.59

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $564.59, but opened at $583.26. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $571.07, with a volume of 550 shares.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,761 shares worth $16,151,561. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

