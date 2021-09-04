Swiss National Bank Acquires 88,241 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,241 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of International Paper worth $93,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in International Paper by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.