Swiss National Bank Has $82.45 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $82,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

