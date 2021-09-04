Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $90,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,883,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

