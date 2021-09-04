Swiss National Bank Sells 56,950 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,950 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of The Cooper Companies worth $79,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.94 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

