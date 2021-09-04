Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,359,532 shares of company stock valued at $516,812,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

