TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.62 ($31.32).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €27.89 ($32.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.