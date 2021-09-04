Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

