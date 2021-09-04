TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

