Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,792 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

