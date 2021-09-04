Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

NYSE:O opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

