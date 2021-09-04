Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

