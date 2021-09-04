Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,435 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,746,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

