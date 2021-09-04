Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.04. 530,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,163. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

