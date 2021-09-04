Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.51 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $54.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 180,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.