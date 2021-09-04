Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $54.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 180,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

